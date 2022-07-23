D and L Notation

The D and L notation is used to classify sugars based on the configuration of their asymmetric carbon furthest from the aldehyde or ketone group. In D-sugars, the hydroxyl group (-OH) on this carbon is on the right in a Fischer projection, while in L-sugars, it is on the left. This notation is essential for distinguishing between different stereoisomers of carbohydrates, which can have vastly different biological functions.