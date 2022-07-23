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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 39b
Chapter 21, Problem 39b

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
b. D-galactose?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Fischer projection of D-galactose. D-galactose is a monosaccharide with the molecular formula C6H12O6. It has four asymmetric centers (chiral carbons) in its Fischer projection.
Step 2: Identify the configuration of each chiral center. In a Fischer projection, horizontal lines represent bonds projecting out of the plane (towards the viewer), and vertical lines represent bonds projecting into the plane (away from the viewer). The configuration of each chiral center is determined by the arrangement of the substituents around the carbon atom.
Step 3: Assign priorities to the substituents on each chiral center using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. The substituents are ranked based on atomic number, and the configuration is determined by the order in which the substituents are arranged.
Step 4: Determine the absolute configuration (R or S) of each chiral center. To do this, visualize the molecule in 3D and trace the path from the highest priority substituent to the lowest priority substituent. If the path is clockwise, the configuration is R; if counterclockwise, it is S.
Step 5: Verify the D-configuration of D-galactose. The D-configuration is determined by the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the penultimate carbon (second-to-last carbon). In D-galactose, the hydroxyl group on the penultimate carbon is on the right side in the Fischer projection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly carbohydrates. In these projections, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines indicate bonds that come towards the viewer. This format is particularly useful for visualizing the stereochemistry of molecules, especially those with multiple chiral centers.
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Monosaccharides - Drawing Fischer Projections

Chirality and Asymmetric Centers

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of asymmetric centers (chiral centers). Each asymmetric center in a molecule can have two configurations, typically designated as 'R' (rectus) or 'S' (sinister), based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Understanding chirality is crucial for determining the optical activity and biological interactions of molecules.
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D and L Notation

The D and L notation is used to classify sugars based on the configuration of their asymmetric carbon furthest from the aldehyde or ketone group. In D-sugars, the hydroxyl group (-OH) on this carbon is on the right in a Fischer projection, while in L-sugars, it is on the left. This notation is essential for distinguishing between different stereoisomers of carbohydrates, which can have vastly different biological functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions about the eight aldopentoses:

a. Which are enantiomers?

b. Which are C-2 epimers?

939
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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

c. D-ribose?

1331
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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

e. D-sorbose?

1566
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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

a. D-glucose?

1229
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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

d. D-xylose?

1191
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Textbook Question

D-Xylose and D-lyxose are formed when d-threose undergoes a Kiliani–Fischer synthesis. D-Xylose is oxidized to an optically inactive aldaric acid, whereas D-lyxose forms an optically active aldaric acid. What are the structures of D-xylose and D-lyxose?

1177
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