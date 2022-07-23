Answer the following questions about the eight aldopentoses:
a. Which are enantiomers?
b. Which are C-2 epimers?
Answer the following questions about the eight aldopentoses:
a. Which are enantiomers?
b. Which are C-2 epimers?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
c. D-ribose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
e. D-sorbose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
a. D-glucose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
d. D-xylose?
D-Xylose and D-lyxose are formed when d-threose undergoes a Kiliani–Fischer synthesis. D-Xylose is oxidized to an optically inactive aldaric acid, whereas D-lyxose forms an optically active aldaric acid. What are the structures of D-xylose and D-lyxose?