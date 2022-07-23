Textbook Question
Answer the following questions about the eight aldopentoses:
a. Which are enantiomers?
b. Which are C-2 epimers?
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Answer the following questions about the eight aldopentoses:
a. Which are enantiomers?
b. Which are C-2 epimers?
Name the following:
a.
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
b. D-galactose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
e. D-sorbose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
a. D-glucose?
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
d. D-xylose?