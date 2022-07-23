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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 39c
Chapter 21, Problem 39c

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
c. D-ribose?

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1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the configuration of each asymmetric center in the Fischer projection of D-ribose. Asymmetric centers are carbon atoms bonded to four different groups, and their configuration is determined using the R/S nomenclature system.
Step 2: Recall the structure of D-ribose. D-ribose is a five-carbon aldose sugar with the following Fischer projection: CHO at the top, followed by three asymmetric centers (C2, C3, and C4), and CH2OH at the bottom.
Step 3: Assign priorities to the substituents on each asymmetric center based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog rules. For each carbon, rank the groups attached based on atomic number and connectivity.
Step 4: Determine the spatial arrangement of the substituents. In a Fischer projection, horizontal bonds represent groups coming out of the plane (toward the viewer), and vertical bonds represent groups going into the plane (away from the viewer). Use this information to visualize the 3D structure.
Step 5: Assign R or S configuration to each asymmetric center. After determining the priorities and spatial arrangement, trace the path from the highest priority group to the lowest. If the path is clockwise, the configuration is R; if counterclockwise, it is S. Repeat this process for C2, C3, and C4 in D-ribose.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting carbohydrates and amino acids. In these projections, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines indicate bonds that come towards the viewer. This format helps in visualizing the stereochemistry of molecules, especially the configuration of chiral centers.
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Chirality and Asymmetric Centers

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of asymmetric centers, typically carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents. Each asymmetric center can have two configurations, designated as 'R' (rectus) or 'S' (sinister), based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Understanding chirality is crucial for determining the biological activity and properties of molecules.
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D and L Configuration

The D and L notation is used to classify sugars based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the penultimate carbon (the second to last carbon) in the Fischer projection. If the -OH group is on the right side, the sugar is designated as D; if it is on the left, it is designated as L. This classification is essential for understanding the stereochemistry and biological roles of carbohydrates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions about the eight aldopentoses:

a. Which are enantiomers?

b. Which are C-2 epimers?

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Textbook Question

Name the following:

a.

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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

b. D-galactose?

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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

e. D-sorbose?

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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

a. D-glucose?

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Textbook Question

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

d. D-xylose?

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