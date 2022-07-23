Textbook Question
b. Identify the glycosidic linkage that connects the sugars.
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b. Identify the glycosidic linkage that connects the sugars.
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
b.
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
a.
Why is only a trace amount of acid used in the formation of an N-glycoside?
What is the specific rotation of an equilibrium mixture of fructose? (Hint: Recall that the specific rotation of an equilibrium mixture of glucose is +52.7.)
a. Identify the sugars in amygdalin.