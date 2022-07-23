Textbook Question
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
b.
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Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
b.
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
a.
When glucose undergoes base-catalyzed isomerization in the absence of the enzyme, mannose is one
of the products that is formed (Section 20.5). Why is mannose not formed in the enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
Why is only a trace amount of acid used in the formation of an N-glycoside?
Draw the anomers of D-erythrofuranose.
Which OH groups are in the axial position in each of the following?
a. β-D-idopyranose
b. α-D-allopyranose