Textbook Question
Draw the products formed when β-D-galactose reacts with ethanol and HCl. (Show all structures as chair conformers.)
1150
views
Draw the products formed when β-D-galactose reacts with ethanol and HCl. (Show all structures as chair conformers.)
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
b.
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
a.
When glucose undergoes base-catalyzed isomerization in the absence of the enzyme, mannose is one
of the products that is formed (Section 20.5). Why is mannose not formed in the enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
c.
Which OH groups are in the axial position in each of the following?
a. β-D-idopyranose
b. α-D-allopyranose