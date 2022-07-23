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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 28b
Chapter 21, Problem 28b

Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:
b.

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1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the compound. The image shows a cyclic sugar with a six-membered ring, indicating it is a pyranose form. The presence of a methoxy group (-OCH₃) attached to the anomeric carbon suggests it is a glycoside.
Step 2: Determine the name of the sugar. The sugar is a derivative of glucose, as indicated by the hydroxyl groups (-OH) and the CH₂OH group at the 5th carbon. The methoxy group at the anomeric carbon replaces the typical hydroxyl group, forming a methyl glucoside.
Step 3: Specify the stereochemistry. The hydroxyl group on the anomeric carbon is replaced by the methoxy group, and the stereochemistry of the ring (α or β) depends on the orientation of the methoxy group. In this case, the methoxy group is pointing down, indicating the α configuration. The compound is α-methyl-D-glucopyranoside.
Step 4: Determine if the compound is a reducing sugar. Reducing sugars have a free anomeric carbon with a hydroxyl group (-OH) that can participate in redox reactions. Since the anomeric carbon in this compound is bonded to a methoxy group, it is not free and cannot act as a reducing sugar.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The compound is named α-methyl-D-glucopyranoside, and it is not a reducing sugar because the anomeric carbon is not free.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reducing Sugars

Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that can donate electrons to other molecules, typically due to the presence of a free aldehyde or ketone group. This property allows them to reduce certain chemical reagents, such as Benedict's or Fehling's solution, which is a key characteristic in identifying them. Common examples include glucose and fructose, which can participate in redox reactions.
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Structural Representation of Sugars

Understanding the structural representation of sugars is crucial for identifying their functional groups. Sugars can exist in linear or cyclic forms, and their structure determines their reactivity. Recognizing whether a sugar has a free aldehyde or ketone group in its structure is essential for determining if it is a reducing sugar.
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Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of organic compounds based on established rules, such as those set by IUPAC. For sugars, this includes identifying the number of carbon atoms, the type of functional groups, and the stereochemistry. Proper nomenclature is vital for clear communication in organic chemistry and helps in understanding the properties and reactivity of the compounds.
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Defining meso compounds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:

a.

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Textbook Question

Name the following compounds and indicate whether or not each is a reducing sugar:

c.

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Why is only a trace amount of acid used in the formation of an N-glycoside?

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a. Identify the sugars in amygdalin.

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