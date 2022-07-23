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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 8a
Chapter 21, Problem 8a

How many stereoisomers are possible for a. a ketoheptose?

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Understand the structure of a ketoheptose: A ketoheptose is a seven-carbon sugar (heptose) with a ketone functional group. The ketone group is typically located at the second carbon (C-2), making it a 2-ketoheptose.
Determine the number of chiral centers: In a ketoheptose, the ketone group at C-2 is not a chiral center. The remaining five carbons (C-3 to C-7) each have a hydroxyl (-OH) group and a hydrogen (-H) attached, making them potential chiral centers. Therefore, there are 5 chiral centers in a ketoheptose.
Apply the formula for the number of stereoisomers: The number of stereoisomers for a molecule with 'n' chiral centers is given by the formula \( 2^n \). For a ketoheptose with 5 chiral centers, substitute \( n = 5 \) into the formula.
Calculate \( 2^5 \): This step involves determining the total number of stereoisomers by evaluating \( 2^5 \), which represents the possible combinations of configurations (R or S) at each chiral center.
Conclude the total number of stereoisomers: The result from the previous step gives the total number of stereoisomers possible for a ketoheptose, including both enantiomers and diastereomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In carbohydrates, stereoisomers arise due to the presence of chiral centers, which are carbon atoms bonded to four different groups.
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Chirality and Chiral Centers

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral center, typically a carbon atom, is bonded to four distinct substituents, leading to two possible configurations (enantiomers). The number of chiral centers in a molecule directly influences the number of stereoisomers it can have.
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Calculating Stereoisomers

The total number of stereoisomers for a compound can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers. For a ketoheptose, which has multiple chiral centers, this formula helps determine the maximum number of stereoisomers possible. Additionally, the presence of any symmetry in the molecule can reduce the total count of unique stereoisomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What sugar is the C-3 epimer of D-fructose?

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for b. an aldoheptose?

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Textbook Question

What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.

b. D-mannose

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Textbook Question

What monosaccharide is reduced to two alditols, one of which is the alditol obtained from the reduction of

1. D-talose? 

2. D-allose?

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Textbook Question

When D-tagatose is added to a basic aqueous solution, an equilibrium mixture of monosaccharides is obtained, two of which are aldohexoses and two of which are ketohexoses. Identify the aldohexoses and ketohexoses.

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Textbook Question

What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.

a. D-glucose

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