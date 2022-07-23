What sugar is the C-3 epimer of D-fructose?

Textbook Question
How many stereoisomers are possible for b. an aldoheptose?
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How many stereoisomers are possible for b. an aldoheptose?
How many stereoisomers are possible for a. a ketoheptose?
What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.
b. D-mannose
When D-tagatose is added to a basic aqueous solution, an equilibrium mixture of monosaccharides is obtained, two of which are aldohexoses and two of which are ketohexoses. Identify the aldohexoses and ketohexoses.
d. What sugar is the C-4 epimer of D-lyxose?
What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.
a. D-glucose