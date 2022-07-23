Textbook Question
How many stereoisomers are possible for b. an aldoheptose?
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How many stereoisomers are possible for b. an aldoheptose?
How many stereoisomers are possible for a. a ketoheptose?
Name another pair of aldohexoses that are oxidized to identical aldaric acids.
What monosaccharides are formed in a modified Kiliani–Fischer synthesis starting with each of the following monosaccharides?
a. D-xylose
When D-tagatose is added to a basic aqueous solution, an equilibrium mixture of monosaccharides is obtained, two of which are aldohexoses and two of which are ketohexoses. Identify the aldohexoses and ketohexoses.
a. Name an aldohexose other than D-glucose that is oxidized to D-glucaric acid by nitric acid.
b. What is another name for D-glucaric acid?