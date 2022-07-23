Step 4: Determine the common precursor monosaccharide. The question implies that there is a single monosaccharide that, when reduced, produces two alditols: one matching the alditol from D-talose and the other matching the alditol from D-allose. This suggests that the precursor monosaccharide is an epimer of both D-talose and D-allose, differing in stereochemistry at one or more chiral centers. Compare the structures of D-talose and D-allose to identify the common precursor.