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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 8b
Chapter 21, Problem 8b

How many stereoisomers are possible for b. an aldoheptose?

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Determine the general formula for the number of stereoisomers of a molecule with chiral centers. The formula is 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers in the molecule.
Understand the structure of an aldoheptose. An aldoheptose is a seven-carbon sugar (heptose) with an aldehyde functional group (-CHO) at one end.
Identify the number of chiral centers in an aldoheptose. Since the aldehyde group is at one end, the remaining six carbons form the backbone. The first carbon (aldehyde carbon) is not chiral, and the last carbon (primary alcohol group) is also not chiral. The middle five carbons are attached to four different groups, making them chiral centers.
Substitute the number of chiral centers (n = 5) into the formula for stereoisomers: 2^n. This will give the total number of stereoisomers possible for an aldoheptose.
Conclude that the total number of stereoisomers is determined by the formula 2^5, which represents all possible configurations of the five chiral centers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In carbohydrates, stereoisomers arise due to the presence of chiral centers, which are carbon atoms bonded to four different groups.
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Chirality and Chiral Centers

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. In sugars, chiral centers are typically carbon atoms that have four different substituents. The number of chiral centers in a molecule directly influences the number of possible stereoisomers, as each chiral center can exist in two configurations (R or S).
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Counting Stereoisomers

The total number of stereoisomers for a compound can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers. For an aldoheptose, which has four chiral centers, the calculation would yield 2^4 = 16 possible stereoisomers. This formula highlights the exponential increase in stereoisomer count with the addition of more chiral centers.
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Textbook Question

What sugar is the C-3 epimer of D-fructose?

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for a. a ketoheptose?

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Textbook Question

What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.

b. D-mannose

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Textbook Question

What monosaccharide is reduced to two alditols, one of which is the alditol obtained from the reduction of

1. D-talose? 

2. D-allose?

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Textbook Question

When D-tagatose is added to a basic aqueous solution, an equilibrium mixture of monosaccharides is obtained, two of which are aldohexoses and two of which are ketohexoses. Identify the aldohexoses and ketohexoses.

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Textbook Question

a. Name an aldohexose other than D-glucose that is oxidized to D-glucaric acid by nitric acid.

b. What is another name for D-glucaric acid?

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