How many stereoisomers are possible for b. an aldoheptose?

Textbook Question
What sugar is the C-3 epimer of D-fructose?
1725
views
What sugar is the C-3 epimer of D-fructose?
How many stereoisomers are possible for a. a ketoheptose?
What are the systematic names of the following compounds? Indicate the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center.
b. D-mannose
What monosaccharide is reduced to two alditols, one of which is the alditol obtained from the reduction of
1. D-talose?
2. D-allose?
When D-tagatose is added to a basic aqueous solution, an equilibrium mixture of monosaccharides is obtained, two of which are aldohexoses and two of which are ketohexoses. Identify the aldohexoses and ketohexoses.
a. Name an aldohexose other than D-glucose that is oxidized to D-glucaric acid by nitric acid.
b. What is another name for D-glucaric acid?