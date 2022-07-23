D and L Notation

The D and L notation is a system used to classify sugars and amino acids based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the penultimate carbon (the second to last carbon). In D-sugars, the hydroxyl group on this carbon is on the right in a Fischer projection, while in L-sugars, it is on the left. This notation is essential for distinguishing between different stereoisomers and understanding their biochemical roles.