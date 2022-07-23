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Ch. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of Carbohydrates
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 20 - The Organic Chemistry of CarbohydratesProblem 39e
Chapter 21, Problem 39e

What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of
e. D-sorbose?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Fischer projection of D-sorbose. D-sorbose is a ketohexose, meaning it has six carbons and a ketone functional group. The Fischer projection represents the molecule in a two-dimensional format, with vertical bonds pointing away from the viewer and horizontal bonds pointing toward the viewer.
Step 2: Identify the asymmetric centers in D-sorbose. Asymmetric centers are carbon atoms bonded to four different groups. In D-sorbose, the asymmetric centers are typically located at carbons 3, 4, and 5.
Step 3: Assign priorities to the substituents on each asymmetric center using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. These rules rank substituents based on atomic number, with higher atomic numbers receiving higher priority.
Step 4: Determine the configuration (R or S) of each asymmetric center. To do this, visualize the molecule in 3D, ensuring the lowest priority group is pointing away from you. Trace the path from the highest priority group to the second and third highest priority groups. If the path is clockwise, the configuration is R; if counterclockwise, it is S.
Step 5: Repeat the process for each asymmetric center in D-sorbose. Carefully analyze the Fischer projection to ensure accurate assignment of configurations for carbons 3, 4, and 5.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Projections

Fischer projections are a two-dimensional representation of three-dimensional organic molecules, particularly useful for depicting carbohydrates and amino acids. In these projections, vertical lines represent bonds that extend away from the viewer, while horizontal lines indicate bonds that come towards the viewer. This format helps in visualizing the stereochemistry of molecules, especially the configuration of chiral centers.
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Chirality and Asymmetric Centers

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of asymmetric centers, typically carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents. Each asymmetric center can exist in two configurations, designated as 'R' (rectus) or 'S' (sinister), which are determined by the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Understanding chirality is crucial for determining the biological activity of molecules.
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D and L Notation

The D and L notation is a system used to classify sugars and amino acids based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the penultimate carbon (the second to last carbon). In D-sugars, the hydroxyl group on this carbon is on the right in a Fischer projection, while in L-sugars, it is on the left. This notation is essential for distinguishing between different stereoisomers and understanding their biochemical roles.
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Related Practice
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What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the Fischer projection of

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