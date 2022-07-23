Textbook Question
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
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4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
What two monosaccharides can be degraded to
b. D-arabinose?
Name another pair of aldohexoses that are oxidized to identical aldaric acids.
What monosaccharides are formed in a modified Kiliani–Fischer synthesis starting with each of the following monosaccharides?
a. D-xylose
a. Name an aldohexose other than D-glucose that is oxidized to D-glucaric acid by nitric acid.
b. What is another name for D-glucaric acid?
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
c. 5-hydroxypentanal