Textbook Question
What two monosaccharides can be degraded to
b. D-arabinose?
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What two monosaccharides can be degraded to
b. D-arabinose?
What two monosaccharides can be degraded to
a. D-ribose?
What monosaccharides are formed in a modified Kiliani–Fischer synthesis starting with each of the following monosaccharides?
a. D-xylose
What monosaccharide is reduced to two alditols, one of which is the alditol obtained from the reduction of
1. D-talose?
2. D-allose?
When D-tagatose is added to a basic aqueous solution, an equilibrium mixture of monosaccharides is obtained, two of which are aldohexoses and two of which are ketohexoses. Identify the aldohexoses and ketohexoses.
a. Name an aldohexose other than D-glucose that is oxidized to D-glucaric acid by nitric acid.
b. What is another name for D-glucaric acid?