4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
What two monosaccharides can be degraded to
a. D-ribose?
Name another pair of aldohexoses that are oxidized to identical aldaric acids.
What monosaccharides are formed in a modified Kiliani–Fischer synthesis starting with each of the following monosaccharides?
a. D-xylose
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
c. 5-hydroxypentanal
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
d. 4-hydroxyheptanal