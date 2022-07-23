Textbook Question
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
981
views
4-Hydroxy- and 5-hydroxyaldehydes exist primarily as cyclic hemiacetals. Draw the structure of the cyclic hemiacetal formed by each of the following:
b. 4-hydroxypentanal
What two monosaccharides can be degraded to
b. D-arabinose?
What two monosaccharides can be degraded to
a. D-ribose?
Name another pair of aldohexoses that are oxidized to identical aldaric acids.
What monosaccharide is reduced to two alditols, one of which is the alditol obtained from the reduction of
1. D-talose?
2. D-allose?
a. Name an aldohexose other than D-glucose that is oxidized to D-glucaric acid by nitric acid.
b. What is another name for D-glucaric acid?