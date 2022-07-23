Kiliani–Fischer Synthesis

The Kiliani–Fischer synthesis is a chemical reaction used to elongate monosaccharides by adding a carbon atom to the chain. This process involves the formation of an aldehyde from a sugar, followed by the addition of cyanide to create a cyanohydrin, which can then be hydrolyzed to yield a new aldose and a new ketose. It is particularly useful for synthesizing higher sugars from simpler ones.