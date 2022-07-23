pKa Values

pKa values are a measure of the acidity of a proton in a molecule, indicating the pH at which half of the species are deprotonated. In the context of amino acids, the pKa values of the carboxyl and amino groups, as well as any ionizable side chains, are essential for calculating the pI. Amino acids with side chains that can donate or accept protons will have more complex pI calculations, while those without such groups will have simpler pI values based solely on their terminal groups.