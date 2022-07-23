Textbook Question
a. What percentage of the a-amino group of lysine will be protonated at its pI?
<25%, 50%, >75%
b. Answer the same question for the e-amino group of lysine
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a. What percentage of the a-amino group of lysine will be protonated at its pI?
<25%, 50%, >75%
b. Answer the same question for the e-amino group of lysine
Draw the predominant form for glutamate in a solution with the following
pH: b. 3
d. Which amino acid has a greater negative charge at pH = 6.20, glycine or methionine?
c. Which amino acid has the greatest amount of negative charge at pH = 6.20?
Draw the predominant form for glutamate in a solution with the following pH:
a. 0
Why is the pKa of the arginine side chain greater than the pKa of the lysine side chain?