Textbook Question
Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
a. aspartate before serine
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Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
a. aspartate before serine
A mixture of seven amino acids (glycine, glutamate, leucine, lysine, alanine, isoleucine, and aspartate) is separated by chromatography. Explain why only six spots show up when the chromatographic plate is coated with ninhydrin and heated.
a. Which amino acid has the lowest pI value?
b. Which amino acid has the highest pI value?
d. Which amino acid has a greater negative charge at pH = 6.20, glycine or methionine?
c. Which amino acid has the greatest amount of negative charge at pH = 6.20?
Explain why the pI of lysine is the average of the pKa values of its two protonated amino groups.