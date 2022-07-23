Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions are fundamental processes in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the synthesis of phenylalanine, the nucleophile (the acetamidomalonic ester) attacks the carbon atom of the alkyl halide, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. Understanding the mechanisms and types of nucleophilic substitutions is vital for predicting the outcomes of the synthesis.