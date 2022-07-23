Textbook Question
What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
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What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
a. lysine?
Draw the tetrapeptide Ala-Thr-Asp-Asn and indicate the peptide bonds.
Which bonds in the backbone of a peptide can rotate freely?
What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde used in the Strecker synthesis is
b. 2-methylbutanal?
Draw the resonance contributors of the peptide bond in the less stable configuration.