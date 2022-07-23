Specific Acid Catalysis

Specific acid catalysis refers to the acceleration of a chemical reaction by the addition of an acid that donates protons (H+) to the reactants. In this process, the acid interacts with the substrate, enhancing its electrophilicity and facilitating the formation of a transition state. This mechanism is crucial in organic reactions, particularly in hydration and esterification, where protonation of functional groups can significantly lower the activation energy.