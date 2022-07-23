Although metal ions increase the rate of decarboxylation of dimethyloxaloacetate, they have no effect on the rate of decarboxylation of either the monoethyl ester of dimethyloxaloacetate or acetoacetate. Explain why this is so.
Draw the mechanism if it involves general-acid catalysis.
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Key Concepts
General Acid Catalysis
Reaction Mechanism
Proton Transfer
The relative rate of reaction for the cis alkene (E) is given in Table 22.2. What do you expect the relative rate of reaction for the trans alkene to be?
a. Draw the mechanism for the following reaction if it involves specific-base catalysis.
Draw the mechanism for the following reaction if it involves specific-acid catalysis.
Compare each of the mechanisms listed here with the mechanism for each of the two parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, indicating a. similarities. b. differences.
1. acid-catalyzed formation of a hydrate
Compare each of the mechanisms listed here with the mechanism for each of the two parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, indicating a. similarities. b. differences.
4. acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an amide