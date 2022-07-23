Textbook Question
In glycolysis, why must glucose-6-phosphate isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate (Section 22.12 ) before the cleavage reaction with aldolase occurs?
1457
views
In glycolysis, why must glucose-6-phosphate isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate (Section 22.12 ) before the cleavage reaction with aldolase occurs?
Aldolase shows no activity if it is incubated with iodoacetic acid before fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is added to the reaction mixture. What causes this loss of activity?
Which compound has the greatest rate of hydrolysis at pH = 3.5: benzamide, o-carboxybenzamide, o-formylbenzamide, or o-hydroxybenzamide?
Which compound forms an anhydride more rapidly?
Which of the following amino acid side chains can form an imine with a substrate?
Indicate the type of catalysis that is occurring in the slow step in each of the following reaction sequences:
a.