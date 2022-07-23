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Ch. 22 - Catalysis in Organic Reactions and in Enzymatic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 22 - Catalysis in Organic Reactions and in Enzymatic ReactionsProblem 28
Chapter 23, Problem 28

Aldolase shows no activity if it is incubated with iodoacetic acid before fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is added to the reaction mixture. What causes this loss of activity?

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Understand the role of aldolase: Aldolase is an enzyme that catalyzes the cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into two three-carbon molecules, dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, during glycolysis.
Recognize the significance of iodoacetic acid: Iodoacetic acid is a reagent that reacts with thiol (-SH) groups in cysteine residues of proteins, leading to irreversible modification of these groups. This can inhibit enzyme activity if the thiol group is critical for the enzyme's function.
Identify the mechanism of inhibition: Aldolase likely has a cysteine residue in its active site that is essential for its catalytic activity. When iodoacetic acid reacts with this cysteine residue, it blocks the active site, preventing the enzyme from interacting with its substrate, fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.
Explain the timing of the inhibition: The loss of activity occurs because iodoacetic acid modifies the enzyme before fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is added. This indicates that the enzyme is rendered inactive due to the chemical modification of its active site, not due to substrate binding or other factors.
Conclude the cause of loss of activity: The loss of aldolase activity is caused by the irreversible modification of a critical cysteine residue in the enzyme's active site by iodoacetic acid, which prevents the enzyme from catalyzing the reaction with fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldolase Function

Aldolase is an enzyme that catalyzes the reversible aldol reaction, which is crucial in glycolysis and gluconeogenesis. It facilitates the conversion of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate and dihydroxyacetone phosphate. Understanding its mechanism is essential to grasp how its activity can be inhibited.
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Iodoacetic Acid as an Inhibitor

Iodoacetic acid is a reagent that modifies cysteine residues in proteins, leading to enzyme inhibition. By reacting with the thiol group of cysteine, it can disrupt the active site of aldolase, preventing it from binding to substrates like fructose-1,6-bisphosphate. This highlights the importance of specific amino acid residues in enzyme functionality.
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Enzyme Inhibition Mechanisms

Enzyme inhibition can occur through various mechanisms, including competitive, non-competitive, and irreversible inhibition. In this case, iodoacetic acid likely causes irreversible inhibition by covalently modifying the enzyme, which permanently alters its structure and function. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for analyzing how different substances affect enzyme activity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In glycolysis, why must glucose-6-phosphate isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate (Section 22.12 ) before the cleavage reaction with aldolase occurs?

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Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the hydroxide ion–catalyzed cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.

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Textbook Question

Which compound has the greatest rate of hydrolysis at pH = 3.5: benzamide, o-carboxybenzamide, o-formylbenzamide, or o-hydroxybenzamide?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following two compounds eliminates HBr more rapidly in a basic solution?

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Textbook Question

Which compound forms an anhydride more rapidly?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following amino acid side chains can form an imine with a substrate?

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