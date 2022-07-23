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Ch. 22 - Catalysis in Organic Reactions and in Enzymatic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 22 - Catalysis in Organic Reactions and in Enzymatic ReactionsProblem 27
Chapter 23, Problem 27

In glycolysis, why must glucose-6-phosphate isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate (Section 22.12 ) before the cleavage reaction with aldolase occurs?

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Understand the context: Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into pyruvate, generating energy. The isomerization of glucose-6-phosphate (G6P) to fructose-6-phosphate (F6P) is a key step in this pathway.
Recognize the structural difference: Glucose-6-phosphate is a six-membered ring (a pyranose), while fructose-6-phosphate is a five-membered ring (a furanose). This structural change is necessary for subsequent reactions.
Identify the cleavage reaction: The aldolase enzyme cleaves fructose-1,6-bisphosphate (a derivative of F6P) into two three-carbon molecules: dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP) and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate (G3P). This reaction requires a ketose sugar (like fructose) rather than an aldose sugar (like glucose).
Explain the need for isomerization: The isomerization step converts G6P (an aldose) into F6P (a ketose), which is essential for the aldolase enzyme to recognize and cleave the molecule efficiently. Without this isomerization, the cleavage reaction would not proceed correctly.
Conclude the importance: The isomerization ensures that the glycolytic pathway progresses smoothly by preparing the molecule for the aldolase-catalyzed cleavage, which is a critical step in energy production.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycolysis

Glycolysis is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH in the process. It consists of ten enzyme-catalyzed reactions and is crucial for cellular respiration. Understanding glycolysis is essential for grasping how glucose is processed in cells and the significance of each intermediate formed during the pathway.
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Isomerization

Isomerization is a chemical process where a molecule is transformed into another molecule with the same atoms but in a different arrangement. In glycolysis, glucose-6-phosphate isomerizes to fructose-6-phosphate, which is necessary for the subsequent cleavage by aldolase. This rearrangement facilitates the formation of two three-carbon molecules, which is essential for efficient energy extraction.
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Aldolase Reaction

The aldolase reaction is a key step in glycolysis where fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is cleaved into two three-carbon sugars: dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate. This reaction is crucial for the continuation of glycolysis, as it allows for the further breakdown of sugars to generate energy. The isomerization to fructose-6-phosphate ensures that the aldolase enzyme can effectively catalyze this cleavage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Aldolase shows no activity if it is incubated with iodoacetic acid before fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is added to the reaction mixture. What causes this loss of activity?

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Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the hydroxide ion–catalyzed cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following two compounds eliminates HBr more rapidly in a basic solution?

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Textbook Question

Which compound forms an anhydride more rapidly?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following amino acid side chains can form an imine with a substrate?

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Textbook Question

The pH–activity profile for glucose-6-phosphate isomerase indicates the participation of a group with a pKa = 6.7 as a basic catalyst and a group with a pKa = 9.3 as an acid catalyst. Draw the pH–activity profile and identify the amino acids that participate in the catalysis.

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