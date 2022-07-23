Textbook Question
Aldolase shows no activity if it is incubated with iodoacetic acid before fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is added to the reaction mixture. What causes this loss of activity?
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Aldolase shows no activity if it is incubated with iodoacetic acid before fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is added to the reaction mixture. What causes this loss of activity?
Draw the mechanism for the hydroxide ion–catalyzed cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.
Which of the following two compounds eliminates HBr more rapidly in a basic solution?
Which compound forms an anhydride more rapidly?
Which of the following amino acid side chains can form an imine with a substrate?
The pH–activity profile for glucose-6-phosphate isomerase indicates the participation of a group with a pKa = 6.7 as a basic catalyst and a group with a pKa = 9.3 as an acid catalyst. Draw the pH–activity profile and identify the amino acids that participate in the catalysis.