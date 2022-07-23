Sigmatropic Rearrangement

Sigmatropic rearrangements are a class of pericyclic reactions where a sigma bond and a π bond are rearranged in a concerted manner. These reactions involve the migration of a substituent across a σ bond, leading to the formation of new σ bonds and the breaking of old ones. Understanding the mechanism and the types of sigmatropic rearrangements is crucial for predicting the products of such reactions.