Textbook Question
b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
1.
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b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
1.
Compare the reaction between 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone and cyclopentadiene to the reaction between 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone and ethene. Why does 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone use two electrons in one reaction and four electrons in the other?
a.
b.
a. Name the kind of sigmatropic rearrangement that occurs in each of the following reactions.
3.
Will a concerted reaction take place between 1,3-butadiene and 2-cyclohexenone in the presence of ultraviolet light?
a. Name the kind of sigmatropic rearrangement that occurs in each of the following reactions.
4.
b. Are the indicated hydrogens cis or trans?
2.