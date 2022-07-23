Textbook Question
b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.
1.
2.
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b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.
1.
2.
Why was a deuterated compound used in the last reaction on the preceding page?
a. Name the kind of sigmatropic rearrangement that occurs in each of the following reactions.
3.
If the terminal sp2 carbon of the substituent attached to the benzene ring is labeled with 14C, where will the label be in the product?
b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.
4.
Account for the difference in the products obtained under photochemical and thermal conditions: