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Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 28 - Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 14
Chapter 25, Problem 14

Why was a deuterated compound used in the last reaction on the preceding page?

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The reaction shown involves a thermal rearrangement of a cyclic compound. The use of a deuterated compound (CD2) is significant because deuterium (D) is an isotope of hydrogen and can be tracked during the reaction due to its distinct mass and spectroscopic properties.
Deuterium is used to study reaction mechanisms. In this case, it helps to determine whether the hydrogen atoms are retained in their original positions or if they migrate during the rearrangement process.
The arrows in the starting material indicate the movement of electrons during the reaction. This suggests a pericyclic reaction mechanism, likely a [1,5]-sigmatropic shift, where the hydrogen or deuterium migrates across the molecule.
By using deuterium, researchers can confirm the migration pathway and ensure that the observed product matches the expected mechanism. The presence of CD2H in the product indicates that one deuterium atom has migrated while the other remains in its original position.
This experimental design provides evidence for the reaction mechanism and validates theoretical predictions about the behavior of hydrogen and deuterium in pericyclic reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Deuterated Compounds

Deuterated compounds are molecules in which one or more hydrogen atoms are replaced with deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen. This substitution can affect the physical and chemical properties of the compound, such as its reactivity and stability. In reactions, deuterated compounds can serve as tracers to study reaction mechanisms or to determine the position of hydrogen atoms in the product.
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Sigmatropic Rearrangement

Sigmatropic rearrangements are a class of pericyclic reactions where a sigma bond and a pi bond undergo a concerted rearrangement. These reactions often involve the migration of a substituent across a conjugated system, leading to the formation of new bonds. The use of deuterated compounds in these reactions can help elucidate the mechanism by tracking the movement of deuterium during the rearrangement.
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Reaction Mechanism Analysis

Analyzing reaction mechanisms involves understanding the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the role of catalysts or solvents. In the context of using deuterated compounds, mechanistic studies can reveal how the presence of deuterium influences the reaction pathway and the stability of intermediates, providing insights into the fundamental principles of organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.

3.

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Textbook Question

Explain why [1,3] sigmatropic migrations of hydrogen cannot occur under thermal conditions, but [1,3] sigmatropic migrations of carbon can.

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Textbook Question

b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.

1.

2.

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Textbook Question

If the terminal sp2 carbon of the substituent attached to the benzene ring is labeled with 14C, where will the label be in the product?

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Textbook Question

Show how 5-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene rearranges to form 1-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene.

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Textbook Question

Account for the difference in the products obtained under photochemical and thermal conditions:

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