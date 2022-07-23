Textbook Question
b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.
3.
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b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.
3.
Explain why [1,3] sigmatropic migrations of hydrogen cannot occur under thermal conditions, but [1,3] sigmatropic migrations of carbon can.
b. Using arrows, show the electron rearrangement that takes place in each reaction.
1.
2.
If the terminal sp2 carbon of the substituent attached to the benzene ring is labeled with 14C, where will the label be in the product?
Show how 5-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene rearranges to form 1-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene.
Account for the difference in the products obtained under photochemical and thermal conditions: