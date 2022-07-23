a. Will thermal 1,3-migrations of carbon occur with retention or inversion of configuration?
b. Will thermal 1,5-migrations of carbon occur with retention or inversion of configuration?
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Key Concepts
1,5-Migration in Organic Chemistry
Retention vs. Inversion of Configuration
Thermal vs. Photochemical Reactions
Explain why [1,3] sigmatropic migrations of hydrogen cannot occur under thermal conditions, but [1,3] sigmatropic migrations of carbon can.
Chorismate mutase is an enzyme that promotes a pericyclic reaction by forcing the substrate to assume the conformation needed for the reaction. The product of the pericyclic reaction is prephenate that is subsequently converted into the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine. What kind of a pericyclic reaction does chorismate mutase catalyze?
Explain why the hydrogen and the methyl substituent are trans to one another after photochemical ring closure of provitamin D3 to form 7-dehydrocholesterol.
Show how 5-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene rearranges to form 1-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene.
Does the [1,7] sigmatropic rearrangement that converts provitamin D3 to vitamin D3 involve suprafacial or antarafacial rearrangement?