Textbook Question
a. Will thermal 1,3-migrations of carbon occur with retention or inversion of configuration?
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a. Will thermal 1,3-migrations of carbon occur with retention or inversion of configuration?
b. Will thermal 1,5-migrations of carbon occur with retention or inversion of configuration?
Why was a deuterated compound used in the last reaction on the preceding page?
Show how 5-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene rearranges to form 1-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-cyclopentadiene.
Does the [1,7] sigmatropic rearrangement that converts provitamin D3 to vitamin D3 involve suprafacial or antarafacial rearrangement?
Account for the difference in the products obtained under photochemical and thermal conditions: