Textbook Question
A student found that heating any one of the isomers shown here resulted in scrambling of the deuterium to all three positions on the five-membered ring. Propose a mechanism to account for this observation.
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A student found that heating any one of the isomers shown here resulted in scrambling of the deuterium to all three positions on the five-membered ring. Propose a mechanism to account for this observation.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Explain why compound A will not undergo a ring-opening reaction under thermal conditions, but compound B will.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown below:
Show the steps involved in the following reaction: