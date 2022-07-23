Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

Textbook Question
cis-3,4-Dimethylcyclobutene undergoes thermal ring opening to form the two products shown. One of the products is formed in 99% yield, the other in 1% yield. Which is which?
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cis-3,4-Dimethylcyclobutene undergoes thermal ring opening to form the two products shown. One of the products is formed in 99% yield, the other in 1% yield. Which is which?
A student found that heating any one of the isomers shown here resulted in scrambling of the deuterium to all three positions on the five-membered ring. Propose a mechanism to account for this observation.
Explain why two different products are formed from disrotatory ring closure of (2E,4Z,6Z)-octatriene, but only one product is formed from disrotatory ring closure of (2E,4Z,6E)-octatriene.
How can this transformation be carried out using only heat or light?
Explain why compound A will not undergo a ring-opening reaction under thermal conditions, but compound B will.