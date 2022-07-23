Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

Claisen Rearrangement

The Claisen rearrangement is a thermal reaction involving the rearrangement of allyl aryl ethers to ortho- and para-substituted phenols. This reaction proceeds through a concerted mechanism, where the bond between the oxygen and the carbon atom is broken, and a new bond is formed, resulting in the migration of the allyl group. Understanding this rearrangement is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction shown in the image.