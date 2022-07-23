Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 28 - Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 47
Chapter 25, Problem 47

Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown below:
Chemical reaction diagram showing a sigmatropic rearrangement with reactants and products labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction taking place (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, etc.) by analyzing the reactants and products. Look for functional group changes or bond rearrangements.
Determine the reactive sites in the molecule. For example, locate electrophilic and nucleophilic centers based on the structure of the reactants.
Propose the first step of the mechanism. This often involves the attack of a nucleophile on an electrophile or the departure of a leaving group. Represent this step using curved arrows to show electron movement.
Continue the mechanism step-by-step, ensuring that each intermediate is reasonable and follows the principles of organic chemistry (e.g., charge stability, resonance, etc.). Use curved arrows to depict electron flow for each step.
Verify the proposed mechanism by ensuring that the final product matches the given product and that all steps are chemically plausible. Check for proper electron accounting and adherence to reaction conditions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. Understanding the mechanism helps predict the products and the conditions under which the reaction occurs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism

Nucleophiles and Electrophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond, while electrophiles are electron-deficient species that accept an electron pair. In organic reactions, identifying the nucleophile and electrophile is crucial for proposing a mechanism, as their interaction drives the reaction forward and determines the pathway taken.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:
Nucleophile or Electrophile

Transition States and Intermediates

Transition states are high-energy states that occur during the transformation from reactants to products, representing the point of maximum energy along the reaction pathway. Intermediates are species that are formed and consumed during the reaction but are not present in the final products. Understanding these concepts is essential for visualizing the energy changes and stability of species throughout the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:55
Intermediates vs. Transition States
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A student found that heating any one of the isomers shown here resulted in scrambling of the deuterium to all three positions on the five-membered ring. Propose a mechanism to account for this observation.

935
views
Textbook Question

How can this transformation be carried out using only heat or light?

1015
views
Textbook Question

Show the steps involved in the following reaction:

1055
views