Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown below:

Textbook Question
A student found that heating any one of the isomers shown here resulted in scrambling of the deuterium to all three positions on the five-membered ring. Propose a mechanism to account for this observation.
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A student found that heating any one of the isomers shown here resulted in scrambling of the deuterium to all three positions on the five-membered ring. Propose a mechanism to account for this observation.
How can this transformation be carried out using only heat or light?
Show the steps involved in the following reaction: