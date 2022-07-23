Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

Textbook Question
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
e.
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Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
e.
Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:
d.
If the compounds shown here are heated, one will form one product from a [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement and the other will form two products from two different [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangements. Draw the products of the reactions.
What is the product of the following [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement, A or B?
b. What would be the product if trans-2-butene were used instead of ethene?
Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:
c.