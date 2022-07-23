Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

Electrocyclic Reactions

Electrocyclic reactions are a class of pericyclic reactions where a conjugated system undergoes a concerted transformation to form a cyclic compound. These reactions are characterized by the rotation of a sigma bond and the formation or breaking of pi bonds, often influenced by thermal or photochemical conditions. Understanding the stereochemistry and the rules governing these reactions, such as the Woodward-Hoffmann rules, is crucial for predicting the products.