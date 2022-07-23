Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
767
views
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
If the compounds shown here are heated, one will form one product from a [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement and the other will form two products from two different [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangements. Draw the products of the reactions.
What is the product of the following [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement, A or B?
Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
d.
Draw the product formed when each of the following compounds undergoes an electrocyclic reaction
b. under photochemical conditions.
1.
2.
a. Name the kind of sigmatropic rearrangement that occurs in each of the following reactions.
1.
2.