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Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 28 - Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 29e
Chapter 25, Problem 29e

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:
e. Chemical structure showing a methoxy group and a phenyl ring, with an arrow indicating a sigmatropic rearrangement reaction.

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1
Identify the type of reaction taking place (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, etc.) by analyzing the reactants and reaction conditions provided.
Determine the functional groups present in the starting material and predict how they might interact with the reagents or catalysts in the reaction.
Apply the appropriate reaction mechanism to predict the structure of the product. For example, if it is a nucleophilic substitution reaction, consider whether it follows an SN1 or SN2 pathway.
Draw the intermediate structures, if any, that are formed during the reaction. This helps in visualizing the step-by-step transformation of the starting material into the product.
Finally, draw the structure of the product, ensuring that all atoms, bonds, and stereochemistry (if applicable) are correctly represented.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is essential for predicting reactivity and understanding how different compounds will interact in a reaction. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for understanding isomerism, where compounds with the same molecular formula can have different structures and properties. Stereochemical considerations are vital when drawing reaction products, especially in reactions involving chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

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Textbook Question

If the compounds shown here are heated, one will form one product from a [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement and the other will form two products from two different [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangements. Draw the products of the reactions.

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Textbook Question

What is the product of the following [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement, A or B?

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Textbook Question

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:

d.

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Textbook Question

Draw the product formed when each of the following compounds undergoes an electrocyclic reaction

b. under photochemical conditions.

1.

2.

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Textbook Question

a. Name the kind of sigmatropic rearrangement that occurs in each of the following reactions.

1.

2.

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