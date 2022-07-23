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Ch. 28 - Pericyclic Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 28 - Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 32
Chapter 25, Problem 32

What is the product of the following [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement, A or B?
Chemical structure showing a [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement with products labeled A and B.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement. This is a pericyclic reaction where a sigma bond migrates along with the simultaneous reorganization of π-electrons. The numbers [1,3] indicate the positions of the atoms involved in the migration.
Step 2: Identify the starting material and locate the sigma bond that will migrate. Look for the bond adjacent to a π-system (such as a double bond or aromatic ring) that can participate in the rearrangement.
Step 3: Analyze the movement of electrons. Use curved arrows to show the breaking of the sigma bond and the formation of a new sigma bond at the [1,3] position. Ensure that the π-electrons are reorganized to maintain the stability of the system.
Step 4: Predict the product structure. After the rearrangement, verify the connectivity of the atoms and ensure that the new sigma bond is formed at the correct position. Compare the resulting structure to options A and B.
Step 5: Evaluate the stability of the products (A and B) if necessary. Consider factors such as resonance stabilization, steric hindrance, and electronic effects to determine which product is more likely to form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

[1,3] Sigmatropic Rearrangement

[1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement is a type of pericyclic reaction where a sigma bond and a pi bond undergo a concerted rearrangement. In this process, a group migrates from one atom to another within a molecule, typically involving a shift of atoms or groups across a conjugated system. Understanding the mechanism and the stereochemistry involved is crucial for predicting the product of such reactions.
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Conjugation

Conjugation refers to the overlap of p-orbitals across adjacent double bonds or lone pairs, leading to increased stability and delocalization of electrons. In the context of sigmatropic rearrangements, conjugation plays a significant role in stabilizing the transition state and influencing the regioselectivity of the reaction. Recognizing the conjugated systems involved helps in determining the favored product.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity is the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangements, the orientation of the migrating group can lead to different products, A or B. Analyzing the stability of the resulting isomers and the reaction conditions can help predict which product will be favored.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:

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Textbook Question

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:

e.

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Textbook Question

If the compounds shown here are heated, one will form one product from a [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangement and the other will form two products from two different [1,3] sigmatropic rearrangements. Draw the products of the reactions.

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Textbook Question

Draw the product of each of the following reactions:

d.

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Textbook Question

Draw the product formed when each of the following compounds undergoes an electrocyclic reaction

b. under photochemical conditions.

1.

2.

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Textbook Question

Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:

c.

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