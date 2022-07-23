Textbook Question
cis-3,4-Dimethylcyclobutene undergoes thermal ring opening to form the two products shown. One of the products is formed in 99% yield, the other in 1% yield. Which is which?
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cis-3,4-Dimethylcyclobutene undergoes thermal ring opening to form the two products shown. One of the products is formed in 99% yield, the other in 1% yield. Which is which?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:
d.
Explain why two different products are formed from disrotatory ring closure of (2E,4Z,6Z)-octatriene, but only one product is formed from disrotatory ring closure of (2E,4Z,6E)-octatriene.
Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:
c.