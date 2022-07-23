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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 13a-d
Chapter 5, Problem 13a-d

Which of the following objects are chiral?
a. a mug with DAD written to one side of the handle
b. a mug with MOM written to one side of the handle
c. a mug with DAD written opposite the handle
d. a mug with MOM written opposite the handle

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of chirality. An object is chiral if it cannot be superimposed on its mirror image. This typically means the object lacks a plane of symmetry.
Step 2: Analyze the mug with 'DAD' written to one side of the handle. Consider whether the mug has a plane of symmetry or if its mirror image would be non-superimposable.
Step 3: Analyze the mug with 'MOM' written to one side of the handle. Determine if the symmetry of the word 'MOM' affects the chirality of the mug and whether it has a plane of symmetry.
Step 4: Analyze the mug with 'DAD' written opposite the handle. Evaluate whether the placement of the word 'DAD' opposite the handle introduces or removes symmetry, affecting chirality.
Step 5: Analyze the mug with 'MOM' written opposite the handle. Consider the symmetry of the word 'MOM' and its placement opposite the handle to determine if the mug is chiral or achiral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral object typically has an asymmetric carbon atom, which means it has four different substituents attached to it. In the context of the question, chirality can be assessed by determining if the arrangement of letters on the mugs creates a mirror image that cannot be aligned with the original.
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What is chirality?

Symmetry

Symmetry refers to the balanced proportions and arrangement of parts in an object. An object is considered symmetric if it can be divided into two identical halves that are mirror images of each other. In assessing the mugs, understanding symmetry helps identify whether the arrangement of letters creates a situation where the mug can be superimposed on its mirror image, indicating a lack of chirality.
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Optical Activity

Optical activity is the ability of chiral substances to rotate the plane of polarized light. This property arises from the asymmetry of chiral molecules. While the question focuses on physical objects (mugs), understanding optical activity is crucial in organic chemistry as it relates to the behavior of chiral compounds in solution, which can be a key indicator of their chirality.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for each pair of isomers in Problem 7

b.

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Textbook Question

a. How many asymmetric centers does the following compound have?

b. How many stereocenters does it have?

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Textbook Question

Tamoxifen slows the growth of some breast tumors by binding to estrogen receptors. Is tamoxifen an E or a Z isomer?

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Textbook Question

Draw the Z isomer of an alkene that has a CH3 and an H on one sp2 carbon and isopropyl and butyl groups on the other sp2 carbon.

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Textbook Question

Tetracycline is called a broad-spectrum antibiotic because it is active against a wide variety of bacteria. How many asymmetric centers does tetracycline have?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following objects are chiral?

e. a wheelbarrow

f. a remote control device

g. a nail

h. screw

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