Textbook Question
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
c. -C(=O)CH3, -CH=CH2, -Cl, -C=N
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Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
c. -C(=O)CH3, -CH=CH2, -Cl, -C=N
Draw the structure for a compound with molecular formula C2H2I2F2
c. that is optically active.
Draw the structure for a compound with molecular formula C2H2I2F2
a. that is optically inactive because it does not have an asymmetric center.
b. that is optically inactive because it is a meso compound.
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
f.
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
e.
Are the following pairs identical, enantiomers, diastereomers, or constitutional isomers?
c.
d.