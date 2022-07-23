Step 2: Analyze the substituents individually. For -C(=O)CH3, the carbon is double-bonded to oxygen, which has a higher atomic number than hydrogen or carbon. This increases its priority. For -CH=CH2, the carbon is double-bonded to another carbon, which is less electronegative than oxygen. For -Cl, chlorine has a high atomic number (17), giving it a high priority. For -C=N, the carbon is triple-bonded to nitrogen, which has an atomic number of 7, higher than carbon but lower than chlorine.