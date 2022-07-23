Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 3(1,2)
Chapter 5, Problem 3(1,2)

For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.
1.
2. Structural representation of cis and trans isomers of a hydrocarbon compound with labeled molecular formulas.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cis-trans isomerism. Cis-trans isomerism occurs in alkenes when there is restricted rotation around the double bond and two different groups are attached to each carbon of the double bond. The 'cis' isomer has the same groups on the same side of the double bond, while the 'trans' isomer has the same groups on opposite sides.
Step 2: Analyze the first compound, CH3CH=CHCH2CH2CH3. Identify the double bond (C=C) and the groups attached to each carbon of the double bond. The first carbon of the double bond is attached to a CH3 group and a hydrogen atom, while the second carbon is attached to a CH2CH2CH3 group and a hydrogen atom.
Step 3: Draw the cis isomer for CH3CH=CHCH2CH2CH3. Place the CH3 group and the CH2CH2CH3 group on the same side of the double bond, and the hydrogen atoms on the opposite side.
Step 4: Draw the trans isomer for CH3CH=CHCH2CH2CH3. Place the CH3 group and the CH2CH2CH3 group on opposite sides of the double bond, and the hydrogen atoms on the remaining opposite sides.
Step 5: Repeat the process for the second compound, CH3CH2C(CH2CH3)=CHCH3. Identify the double bond and the groups attached to each carbon. For the cis isomer, place the CH3 group and the CH2CH3 group on the same side of the double bond. For the trans isomer, place the CH3 group and the CH2CH3 group on opposite sides of the double bond.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, also known as geometric isomerism, occurs in alkenes where the arrangement of substituents around a double bond can differ. In cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side of the double bond, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This difference in spatial arrangement can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:44
Is the following cyclohexane cis or trans?

Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). The presence of this double bond restricts rotation, leading to the possibility of cis and trans isomers. Understanding the structure of alkenes is crucial for visualizing and drawing their isomers accurately, as it helps in identifying the positions of substituents.
Recommended video:
1:59
Alkene Metathesis Concept 5

Drawing Isomers

Drawing isomers involves representing the molecular structure of compounds in a way that clearly shows the arrangement of atoms and bonds. For cis and trans isomers, it is important to accurately depict the orientation of substituents around the double bond. Labeling the isomers helps in distinguishing between the different configurations, which is essential for understanding their properties and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
What is a constitutional isomer?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the cis and trans isomers for the following:

b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclobutane

2176
views
Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.

2.

1480
views
Textbook Question

Draw the cis and trans isomers for the following:

a. 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane

2174
views
Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.

1.

1522
views
Textbook Question

For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.

3.

4.

1563
views
Textbook Question

a. Which of the following compounds can exist as cis–trans isomers?

4641
views