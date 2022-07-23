Textbook Question
Draw the cis and trans isomers for the following:
b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclobutane
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Draw the cis and trans isomers for the following:
b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclobutane
Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.
2.
Draw the cis and trans isomers for the following:
a. 1-bromo-4-chlorocyclohexane
Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.
1.
For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.
3.
4.
a. Which of the following compounds can exist as cis–trans isomers?