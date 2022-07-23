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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 4(2)
Chapter 5, Problem 4(2)

Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.
2. Skeletal structure of an alkene with cis and trans isomers, showing carbon chains and double bond configuration.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the compounds mentioned in Problem 3. If the problem refers to specific compounds, ensure you understand their molecular formulas, functional groups, and structural features.
For each compound, determine the main carbon chain (the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms) and identify any substituents or functional groups attached to it.
If the compound contains double bonds, assess whether cis–trans isomerism (geometric isomerism) is possible. This occurs when there are two different groups attached to each carbon of the double bond and the double bond is not at the end of the chain.
Draw the skeletal structure for each compound. Use zigzag lines to represent the carbon chain, omitting hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons for simplicity. Clearly indicate any functional groups or substituents.
For compounds with cis–trans isomerism, draw both the cis isomer (where substituents on the double-bonded carbons are on the same side) and the trans isomer (where substituents are on opposite sides). Label them appropriately.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Skeletal Structures

Skeletal structures, or line-angle formulas, are simplified representations of organic molecules where carbon atoms are implied at the ends and intersections of lines. This notation omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex molecules. Understanding how to draw and interpret these structures is essential for analyzing organic compounds.
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Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, a type of geometric isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In cis isomers, substituents are on the same side, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. Recognizing these configurations is crucial for understanding the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactivity and properties of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amine (-NH2) groups. Identifying functional groups in skeletal structures helps predict the behavior of organic compounds in reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.

1.

2.

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Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.

1.

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Textbook Question

Draw four compounds with molecular formula C5H10 that have carbon–carbon double bonds but do not have cis–trans isomers.

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Textbook Question

For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.

3.

4.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds have a dipole moment of zero?

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Textbook Question

a. Which of the following compounds can exist as cis–trans isomers?

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