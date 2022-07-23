Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?

E/Z Stereochemistry

E/Z stereochemistry is a system used to describe the geometric configuration of alkenes based on the priority of substituents attached to the double bond. The 'E' (from the German 'Entgegen') configuration indicates that the highest priority groups are on opposite sides of the double bond, while the 'Z' (from 'Zusammen') configuration indicates that they are on the same side. This distinction is crucial for understanding the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.