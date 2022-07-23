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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 7a
Chapter 5, Problem 7a

Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
a. Chemical structure of a hydrocarbon with a double bond, labeled as CH3CH2CH=CHCH3.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the E/Z nomenclature. The E/Z system is used to describe the stereochemistry of double bonds. 'E' stands for 'entgegen' (opposite sides), and 'Z' stands for 'zusammen' (same side). These configurations depend on the relative positions of the highest-priority substituents on each carbon of the double bond.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents on each carbon of the double bond using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. The priority is determined based on the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the double-bonded carbons. Higher atomic numbers correspond to higher priority.
Step 3: If the substituents with the highest priority are on opposite sides of the double bond, the configuration is 'E'. If they are on the same side, the configuration is 'Z'.
Step 4: Carefully analyze the structure of the given compounds. Identify the substituents attached to each carbon of the double bond and determine their priorities using the CIP rules.
Step 5: Based on the positions of the highest-priority substituents, determine whether the compound has the E or Z configuration. Ensure you visualize or draw the molecule to confirm the spatial arrangement of the substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E/Z Stereochemistry

E/Z stereochemistry is a system used to describe the geometric configuration of alkenes based on the priority of substituents attached to the double bond. The 'E' (from the German 'Entgegen') configuration indicates that the highest priority groups are on opposite sides of the double bond, while the 'Z' (from 'Zusammen') configuration indicates that they are on the same side. This distinction is crucial for understanding the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are used to assign priority to substituents attached to a double bond or chiral center. According to these rules, priority is determined by the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the double bond; higher atomic numbers receive higher priority. If the first atoms are the same, one must consider the next atoms in the substituent chain until a difference is found.
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Double Bond Geometry

The geometry of a double bond is planar due to the sp² hybridization of the carbon atoms involved, which restricts rotation. This planarity is essential for determining the E/Z configuration, as the spatial arrangement of substituents around the double bond affects the compound's reactivity and interactions. Understanding this geometry is fundamental for analyzing the stereochemical properties of alkenes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:

d.

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Textbook Question

Draw skeletal structures for the compounds in Problem 3, including any cis–trans isomers.

1.

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Textbook Question

Draw four compounds with molecular formula C5H10 that have carbon–carbon double bonds but do not have cis–trans isomers.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds have a dipole moment of zero?

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Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?

b.

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