Textbook Question
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3
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Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
a.
Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
d.
Which of the following compounds have a dipole moment of zero?
Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?
b.
Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:
b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2