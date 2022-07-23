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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 7c
Chapter 5, Problem 7c

Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the double bond in the molecule. The double bond is located between the carbon atoms labeled as CHCH2 and CCH2Cl.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents on each side of the double bond using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. For the left carbon (CHCH2), compare the ethyl group (CH2CH3) and the propyl group (CH2CH2CH3). For the right carbon (CCH2Cl), compare the chlorine atom and the isopropyl group (CH(CH3)2).
Step 3: Determine the spatial arrangement of the higher-priority groups on each side of the double bond. If the higher-priority groups are on the same side, the isomer is labeled as Z (zusammen, German for 'together'). If they are on opposite sides, the isomer is labeled as E (entgegen, German for 'opposite').
Step 4: Draw the E isomer by placing the higher-priority groups on opposite sides of the double bond. Label the structure as 'E isomer'.
Step 5: Draw the Z isomer by placing the higher-priority groups on the same side of the double bond. Label the structure as 'Z isomer'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E/Z Isomerism

E/Z isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism that occurs in alkenes and other compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond. The 'E' (from the German 'Entgegen') designation indicates that the highest priority substituents on each carbon of the double bond are on opposite sides, while 'Z' (from 'Zusammen') indicates they are on the same side. Understanding this concept is crucial for visualizing and drawing the correct isomers.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules are used to determine the priority of substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons in E/Z isomerism. These rules assign priority based on atomic number; the higher the atomic number of the atom directly attached to the double bond, the higher the priority. If the first atoms are the same, the priority is determined by the next atoms in the substituent chain, which is essential for correctly identifying E and Z configurations.
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Drawing Structural Isomers

Drawing structural isomers involves representing the different spatial arrangements of atoms in a molecule. For E/Z isomers, it is important to accurately depict the orientation of substituents around the double bond. This requires a clear understanding of molecular geometry and the ability to visualize how different arrangements affect the overall structure, which is key to labeling the isomers correctly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:

a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3

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Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:

d.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds have a dipole moment of zero?

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Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?

b.

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:

b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2

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