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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 7d
Chapter 5, Problem 7d

Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:
d. Structural representation of E and Z isomers with chemical formulas and bonds labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the double bond in the molecule that can exhibit E/Z isomerism. In this case, the double bond highlighted in red is the focus.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the groups attached to each carbon of the double bond using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Higher atomic numbers or larger substituents take precedence.
Step 3: Determine the spatial arrangement of the higher-priority groups. If the higher-priority groups are on opposite sides of the double bond, the isomer is labeled as E (from the German word 'entgegen,' meaning opposite). If they are on the same side, the isomer is labeled as Z (from the German word 'zusammen,' meaning together).
Step 4: Draw the E isomer by placing the higher-priority groups on opposite sides of the double bond. Ensure the structure is clear and labeled as 'E isomer.'
Step 5: Draw the Z isomer by placing the higher-priority groups on the same side of the double bond. Ensure the structure is clear and labeled as 'Z isomer.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E/Z Isomerism

E/Z isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism that occurs in alkenes and other compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond. The 'E' (entgegen) configuration indicates that the highest priority substituents on each carbon of the double bond are on opposite sides, while the 'Z' (zusammen) configuration indicates they are on the same side. Understanding this concept is crucial for drawing and labeling the correct isomers.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules are used to determine the priority of substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons in E/Z isomerism. These rules assign priority based on atomic number; the higher the atomic number of the atom directly attached to the double bond, the higher the priority. If the first atoms are the same, one must look at the next atoms in the substituent chain until a difference is found.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical properties and reactions. In the context of E/Z isomers, stereochemistry helps explain how different arrangements of substituents can lead to distinct physical and chemical properties, making it essential for understanding the behavior of these isomers in reactions and interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:

c.

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Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:

a. -Br, -I, -OH, -CH3

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Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?

a.

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Textbook Question

Tamoxifen slows the growth of some breast tumors by binding to estrogen receptors. Is tamoxifen an E or a Z isomer?

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Textbook Question

Do the following compounds have the E or the Z configuration?

b.

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1
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Textbook Question

Assign relative priorities to each set of substituents:

b. -CH2CH2OH, -OH, -CH2Cl, -CH=CH2

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