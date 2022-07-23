Draw and label the E and Z isomers for each of the following:

Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules are used to determine the priority of substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons in E/Z isomerism. These rules assign priority based on atomic number; the higher the atomic number of the atom directly attached to the double bond, the higher the priority. If the first atoms are the same, one must look at the next atoms in the substituent chain until a difference is found.