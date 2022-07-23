Textbook Question
Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using
a. Fischer projections.
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Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using
a. Fischer projections.
Indicate whether each of the structures in the second row is an enantiomer of, is a diastereomer of, or is identical to the structure in the top row.
Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
a. 2,4-dibromohexane
b. 2,4-dibromopentane
Draw all the stereoisomers for each of the following:
g. 1,3-dichlorocyclohexane
h. 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
c. 2,4-dimethylpentane
d. 1,3-dichlorocyclohexane
Draw all the stereoisomers for each of the following:
e. 3,4-dichlorohexane
f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane