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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 49e,f
Chapter 5, Problem 49e,f

Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?
e. 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane
f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of meso compounds. Meso compounds are achiral molecules that contain stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry, making them optically inactive despite having stereocenters.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane. Draw the molecule and identify the positions of the chlorine atoms on the cyclohexane ring. Determine if the molecule has stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane. Draw the molecule and identify the positions of the chlorine atoms on the cyclobutane ring. Determine if the molecule has stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry.
Step 4: Compare the symmetry and stereocenters of both compounds. Check if either compound meets the criteria for being a meso compound (achiral with stereocenters and an internal plane of symmetry).
Step 5: Conclude which compound has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound based on the analysis of symmetry and stereocenters.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of those atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. Stereoisomers can be further classified into enantiomers and diastereomers, with the former being non-superimposable mirror images and the latter not.
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Meso Compounds

Meso compounds are a specific type of stereoisomer that possess multiple chiral centers but are achiral due to an internal plane of symmetry. This symmetry allows the molecule to be superimposable on its mirror image, despite having chiral centers. Identifying meso compounds is crucial in stereochemistry as they do not exhibit optical activity.
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Cycloalkanes and Substituents

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. The presence and position of substituents on these rings can significantly influence the stereochemistry of the compound. Understanding how substituents affect the overall symmetry and potential for stereoisomerism is essential for determining the existence of meso compounds in cycloalkanes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the four stereoisomers of 1,3-dichloro-2-pentanol using

a. Fischer projections.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the structures in the second row is an enantiomer of, is a diastereomer of, or is identical to the structure in the top row.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?

a. 2,4-dibromohexane

b. 2,4-dibromopentane

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Textbook Question

Draw all the stereoisomers for each of the following:

g. 1,3-dichlorocyclohexane

h. 1,4-dichlorocyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has a stereoisomer that is a meso compound?

c. 2,4-dimethylpentane

d. 1,3-dichlorocyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw all the stereoisomers for each of the following:

e. 3,4-dichlorohexane

f. 1,2-dichlorocyclobutane

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