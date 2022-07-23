Enantiomeric Excess

Enantiomeric excess (ee) is a measure of the purity of an enantiomer in a mixture of chiral compounds. It is calculated as the difference in the mole fractions of the two enantiomers, expressed as a percentage. An enantiomeric excess of 72% indicates that one enantiomer is present in greater quantity than the other, which is crucial for determining the amounts of each isomer in the sample.