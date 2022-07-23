Textbook Question
Using the wedge-and-dash notation, draw the nine stereoisomers of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane.
1909
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Using the wedge-and-dash notation, draw the nine stereoisomers of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane.
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the following compounds?
c.
Explain why the enantiomers of 1,2-dimethylaziridine can be separated even though one of the “groups” attached to nitrogen is a lone pair.
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Draw structures for the following:
e. two achiral stereoisomers of 3,4,5-trimethylheptane
From the nine stereoisomers, identify one pair of enantiomers.
For each of the following structures, draw the most stable chair conformer.
a.
b.