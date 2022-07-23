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Ch. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 4 - Isomers: The Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 98a
Chapter 5, Problem 98a

Using the wedge-and-dash notation, draw the nine stereoisomers of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane.

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Understand the structure of 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexachlorocyclohexane: It is a cyclohexane ring with six chlorine atoms attached to each carbon atom in the ring. The stereoisomers arise due to the different spatial arrangements of these chlorine atoms.
Recall the concept of stereoisomers: Stereoisomers are molecules with the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. For cyclohexane derivatives, the wedge-and-dash notation is used to represent atoms above (wedge) or below (dash) the plane of the ring.
Consider the chair conformation of cyclohexane: Cyclohexane typically adopts a chair conformation, where substituents can occupy axial (perpendicular to the ring plane) or equatorial (parallel to the ring plane) positions. The stereoisomers will depend on whether each chlorine atom is axial or equatorial.
Generate the stereoisomers systematically: Start by assigning all chlorine atoms to axial positions, then systematically change the positions of one or more chlorine atoms to equatorial. For each configuration, ensure you account for the possibility of enantiomers (non-superimposable mirror images) and diastereomers (non-mirror image stereoisomers).
Draw each stereoisomer using wedge-and-dash notation: For each configuration, use wedges to represent chlorine atoms above the plane and dashes for chlorine atoms below the plane. Ensure you label each stereoisomer clearly and verify that you have accounted for all nine possible stereoisomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In the case of cyclohexane derivatives, stereoisomers can arise from the different orientations of substituents around the ring.
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Wedge-and-Dash Notation

Wedge-and-dash notation is a three-dimensional representation used in organic chemistry to depict the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule. Solid wedges indicate bonds that project out of the plane towards the viewer, while dashed lines represent bonds that extend behind the plane. This notation is crucial for visualizing stereochemistry and distinguishing between different stereoisomers.
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Chirality and Symmetry

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of chiral centers. In the context of hexachlorocyclohexane, understanding chirality and symmetry helps in identifying the unique stereoisomers. The arrangement of chlorine atoms around the cyclohexane ring can lead to various chiral configurations, contributing to the total number of stereoisomers.
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