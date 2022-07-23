Textbook Question
What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the following compounds?
c.
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What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers in the following compounds?
c.
Explain why the enantiomers of 1,2-dimethylaziridine can be separated even though one of the “groups” attached to nitrogen is a lone pair.
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A sample of (S)-(+)-lactic acid was found to have an enantiomeric excess of 72%. How much R isomer is present in the sample?
Tamiflu is used for the prevention and treatment of flu. What is the configuration of each of its asymmetric centers?
From the nine stereoisomers, identify one pair of enantiomers.
For each of the following structures, draw the most stable chair conformer.
a.
b.