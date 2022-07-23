Textbook Question
Calculate the percentage of isopropylcyclohexane molecules that have the isopropyl substituent in an equatorial position at equilibrium. (Its ∆G° value at 25 °C is -2.1 kcal/mol.)
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Calculate the percentage of isopropylcyclohexane molecules that have the isopropyl substituent in an equatorial position at equilibrium. (Its ∆G° value at 25 °C is -2.1 kcal/mol.)
What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize
b. ethylcyclopentane?
What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize
a. pentane?
Why is the percentage of molecules with the substituent in an equatorial position greater for isopropylcyclohexane than for fluorocyclohexane?
a. For which reaction in each set will ∆S° be more significant?
b. For which reaction will ∆S° be positive?
1. A ⇌ B or A + B ⇌ C
2. A ⇌ B + C or A + B ⇌ C + D
How many different alkenes can be hydrogenated to form
a. butane?
b. 3-methylpentane?