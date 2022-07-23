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Ch. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 5 - Alkenes: Structure, Nomenclature, and an Introduction to Reactivity • Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 22
Chapter 6, Problem 22

a. For a reaction with ∆H° = -12 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 0.01 kcal mol-1 K-1, calculate the ∆G° and the equilibrium constant at:
1. 30 °C and 2. 150 °C.
b. How does ∆G° change as T increases?
c. How does Keq change as T increases?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Gibbs free energy equation: ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°. Here, ΔH° is the enthalpy change, ΔS° is the entropy change, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Convert the given temperatures (30 °C and 150 °C) to Kelvin using the formula T(K) = T(°C) + 273.
Step 2: For part (a), calculate ΔG° at each temperature using the Gibbs free energy equation. Substitute the values of ΔH° (-12 kcal/mol), ΔS° (0.01 kcal/mol·K), and the respective temperatures in Kelvin into the equation. Perform the subtraction to find ΔG° for each temperature.
Step 3: To calculate the equilibrium constant (Keq), use the relationship between ΔG° and Keq: ΔG° = -RT ln(Keq), where R is the gas constant (0.001987 kcal/mol·K). Rearrange the equation to solve for Keq: Keq = e^(-ΔG°/RT). Substitute the values of ΔG°, R, and T for each temperature to find Keq.
Step 4: For part (b), analyze how ΔG° changes as T increases. Since ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, observe that the term TΔS° becomes larger as T increases. If ΔS° is positive, the magnitude of ΔG° decreases (becomes less negative or more positive) as T increases.
Step 5: For part (c), analyze how Keq changes as T increases. Since Keq = e^(-ΔG°/RT), if ΔG° becomes less negative or more positive as T increases, the exponent (-ΔG°/RT) becomes smaller, leading to a decrease in Keq. Conversely, if ΔG° becomes more negative, Keq increases.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°)

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. It is calculated using the equation ∆G° = ∆H° - T∆S°, where ∆H° is the change in enthalpy, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and ∆S° is the change in entropy. A negative ∆G° indicates a spontaneous reaction, while a positive value suggests non-spontaneity.
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Breaking down the different terms of the Gibbs Free Energy equation.

Equilibrium Constant (Keq)

The equilibrium constant (Keq) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a reversible reaction. It is related to Gibbs Free Energy by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(Keq), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Changes in temperature can affect Keq, as they influence the position of equilibrium and the favorability of the reaction.
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Temperature Dependence of ∆G° and Keq

The temperature dependence of Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°) and the equilibrium constant (Keq) is significant in thermodynamics. As temperature increases, the term T∆S° becomes more influential in the Gibbs Free Energy equation, potentially leading to a decrease in ∆G° if ∆S° is positive. Consequently, an increase in temperature can shift the equilibrium constant (Keq), favoring the formation of products or reactants depending on the sign of ∆H° and ∆S°.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage of isopropylcyclohexane molecules that have the isopropyl substituent in an equatorial position at equilibrium. (Its ∆G° value at 25 °C is -2.1 kcal/mol.)

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Textbook Question

What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize

b. ethylcyclopentane?

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Textbook Question

What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize

a. pentane?

1163
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Textbook Question

Why is the percentage of molecules with the substituent in an equatorial position greater for isopropylcyclohexane than for fluorocyclohexane?

1103
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Textbook Question

a. For which reaction in each set will ∆S° be more significant?

b. For which reaction will ∆S° be positive?

1. A ⇌ B or A + B ⇌ C

2. A ⇌ B + C or A + B ⇌ C + D

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Textbook Question

How many different alkenes can be hydrogenated to form

a. butane?

b. 3-methylpentane?

1310
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