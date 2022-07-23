Calculate the percentage of isopropylcyclohexane molecules that have the isopropyl substituent in an equatorial position at equilibrium. (Its ∆G° value at 25 °C is -2.1 kcal/mol.)
Why is the percentage of molecules with the substituent in an equatorial position greater for isopropylcyclohexane than for fluorocyclohexane?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Chair Conformation
Steric Hindrance
Substituent Effects
a. For a reaction with ∆H° = -12 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 0.01 kcal mol-1 K-1, calculate the ∆G° and the equilibrium constant at:
1. 30 °C and 2. 150 °C.
b. How does ∆G° change as T increases?
c. How does Keq change as T increases?
What alkene would you start with if you wanted to synthesize
a. pentane?
Calculate ∆G° for the conversion of “axial” methylcyclohexane to “equatorial” methylcyclohexane at 25 °C.
The ∆G° for conversion of “axial” fluorocyclohexane to “equatorial” fluorocyclohexane at 25 °C is -0.25kcal/mol. Calculate the percentage of fluorocyclohexane molecules that have the fluoro substituent in an equatorial position at equilibrium.
a. For which reaction in each set will ∆S° be more significant?
b. For which reaction will ∆S° be positive?
1. A ⇌ B or A + B ⇌ C
2. A ⇌ B + C or A + B ⇌ C + D